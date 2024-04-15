Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $65.99

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.99, but opened at $67.90. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 690,644 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.