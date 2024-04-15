Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,790,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 625.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

