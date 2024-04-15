Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Richtech Robotics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.70. 70,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

