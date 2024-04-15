Richard Hutton Sells 18,005 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.91), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($628,500.06).
Greggs Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,798.01 ($35.41) on Monday. Greggs plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,783.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,606.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,992.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Greggs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s payout ratio is 4,460.43%.
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
