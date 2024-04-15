Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 3.3%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 253,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,111,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.