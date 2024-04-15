Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $79,735.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $38.73.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
