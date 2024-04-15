Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $79,735.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $38.73.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,063,000 after buying an additional 1,355,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

