Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Resverlogix Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Resverlogix Company Profile
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resverlogix
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.