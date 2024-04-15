Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,394 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $331,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 515,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.