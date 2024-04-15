Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RENT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $35,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $131,156. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 276,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 720.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
