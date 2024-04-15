ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $13,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 1,731,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 916,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

