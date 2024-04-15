Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,734,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,867 shares.The stock last traded at $41.90 and had previously closed at $41.77.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

