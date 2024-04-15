Reliance (NYSE:RS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $380.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.67.

RS opened at $325.53 on Thursday. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Reliance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

