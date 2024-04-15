ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.75 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $5.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00122435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

