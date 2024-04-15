Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Red Cat by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Stock Up 6.9 %

RCAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 446,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,300. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

About Red Cat

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

