RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMYZF stock opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

