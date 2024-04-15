Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 2,262,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,719,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,331.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,461. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

