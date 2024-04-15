Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

