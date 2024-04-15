Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 5.5%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 192,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 520,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 10.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

