RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH) Insider Sells A$3,000,000.00 in Stock

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTHGet Free Report) insider Gary Crispe sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.79), for a total transaction of A$3,000,000.00 ($1,986,754.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 2.74.

RAS Technology Holdings Limited provides integrated data, content, and software as a service (SaaS) solution to the racing and wagering industries in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Sri Lanka, and internationally. It offers wholesale data, content distribution, wagering technology and services, specialist data, digital and media, and consulting and integrity services to racing bodies and authorities, wagering operators, media and digital organizations, and retail and private clients.

