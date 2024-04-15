Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Range Resources stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

