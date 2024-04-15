Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 20.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $6,902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radware by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $175,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Radware Price Performance
Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Radware has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on RDWR
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Radware
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.