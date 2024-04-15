Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 20.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $6,902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radware by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $175,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Radware has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

