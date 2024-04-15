Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 3,013,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,819. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.