Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 3,013,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,819. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,587,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,064,173 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

