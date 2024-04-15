QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.60

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 288524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after buying an additional 683,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $41,968,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.