Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Qudian Stock Performance
Shares of QD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. 466,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
