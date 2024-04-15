Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Qudian Stock Performance

Shares of QD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. 466,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

About Qudian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Qudian by 89,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.