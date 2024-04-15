Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Qomolangma Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. 992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Qomolangma Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Qomolangma Acquisition Company Profile

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

