PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 963,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,649,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $871.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 1,047,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after buying an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

