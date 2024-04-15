Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 568,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,700,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.