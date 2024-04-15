Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

