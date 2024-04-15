PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in PTC by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

PTC stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $177.85. 985,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

