Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 868,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.42. 410,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.