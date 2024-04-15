ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $34.86

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.97. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 2,141,564 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 449,017 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $4,458,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

