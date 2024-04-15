Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 126.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

