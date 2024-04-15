ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,138,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 547,226 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PROK shares. Bank of America downgraded ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

ProKidney Stock Up 19.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProKidney by 1,964,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProKidney by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

