Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $247.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $247.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $203.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

