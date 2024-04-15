Private Client Services LLC Takes $857,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $32.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $735.81. 1,167,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,171. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $770.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.52.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

