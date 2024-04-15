Private Client Services LLC Takes $7.40 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up about 6.1% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Client Services LLC owned about 8.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 94,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of UAUG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.07. 12,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

