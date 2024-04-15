Private Client Services LLC Takes $685,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $3,598,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. 2,827,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.