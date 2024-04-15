Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,578 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynatrace by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 620,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

