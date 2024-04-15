Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,299 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. 11,373,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,416. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

