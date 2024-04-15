Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,258. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

