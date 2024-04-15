Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

