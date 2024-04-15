Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $750.77. 2,292,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,960. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $713.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

