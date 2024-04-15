Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. 4,133,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

