Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after buying an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 351,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 310,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

