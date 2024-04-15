Private Client Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.03. 493,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

