Private Client Services LLC Invests $700,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.76. 809,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.