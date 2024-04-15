Private Client Services LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 290,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 163,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $41.34. 13,310,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

