Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,687 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $123.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,674. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

