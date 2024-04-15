Private Client Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,870 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

VB traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $205.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

