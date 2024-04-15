Private Client Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 299,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

